A Tyler couple has made their dream coming true by opening a 1950s-themed oil change business.
Michael and Charlisha Spier opened Fifties Oil Change and Service Center in December.
Each owner brings their own flare to the business, according to Michael Spier.
"My role in the business is owner, customer service, lead technician, overall anything and everything that needs to be done,” he said. “Charlisha oversees the operations of the customer lounge and cashier area.”
Spier said the duo wanted to bring back the old fashioned way of the auto industry.
“We are trying to change people's mindset in the automotive industry,” he said. “We want to bring back the old fashioned, honest, integral professional customer service that the industry once had.”
Spier has been in the automotive industry since the mid-'80s and worked as a master technician for a major dealership for over 15 years. After completing his business degree, he began working in different aspects of management but remained in the auto service industry.
Spier said his wife has always been a people person and her interior design skills resulted in a '50s throwback vibe.
“Charlisha has always been a people lover; she has been in the retail industry as a customer service representative for 30-plus years,” he said. “Charlisha is an interior designer and our customer lounge reflects this.”
In addition to an awesome atmosphere, the business also has “Fun Fridays” where customers can play games for service discount, a diecast matchbox car collection on display, and will soon be offering a malt and shake shop.
Customers also receive a special gift with every oil change.
"We are unique because of our high level of customer service. We want people to feel welcome in our 1950s-themed lobby where we offer free coffee, popcorn, snacks and different candies from the '50s,” Spier said. “Our No. 1 goal is to take care of our customers and their cars. If somebody needs prayer, we will pray for them. We truly care about people first and then their vehicles second.”
Fifties Oil Change and Service Center is located at 3315 Old Troup Highway in Tyler and can be reached at (903) 787-5138.
For more information, visit www.fiftiesatyourservice.com.