In 2001, at the age of 32, Tara Cooper began experiencing some troubling health issues. She began getting headaches, blurred vision and confusion. However, one of the most alarming was severe hair loss.
After several trips to the doctor, Cooper was diagnosed with lupus.
In 2008, Cooper moved to East Texas with her husband but always found herself having to travel back and forth to Dallas for hair extensions, wigs, accessories, and natural hair care products.
It was on one such trip back from Dallas to Tyler when Cooper realized she was being called to fulfill a mission.
“The Lord God Almighty was showing me a vision which I did not quite understand at the time. One day on my way back to Tyler I thought to myself, ‘I am so tired of going back and forth to get what I need from the hair store in Dallas’, and it was at that moment that a light bulb came on.” Cooper said. “East Texas did not have a minority-owned beauty supply store that offered great customer service, or education of natural hair care products.”
It also dawned on Cooper that opening such a business would be a wonderful way to share her experience with lupus and hair loss with others suffering from the disease.
So, in August of 2019, Cooper opened It’s Bout Time Beauty Supply.
“It's Bout Time Beauty Supply came about as a vision from God,” she said.
“... When the consumer shops at our store and is suffering with the hair loss issue, they love that I can relate to them and it makes them feel more comfortable,” Cooper said. “I remember when I use to go to the beauty supply store and shop and felt so disconnected and let down because the associates did not understand the hair loss problems that I was dealing with.”
Cooper said she knows from experience how devastating hair loss can be, especially for younger women.
“I had long natural wavy hair, the thought of losing my hair was definitely horrifying,” she said. “It started out the size of a small button then grew over the years. To date I have lost the top center portion of my hair otherwise I have long hair.”
Shortly after opening It’s Bout Time Beauty Supply, Cooper took her mission a step further by helping the children in the local foster care community.
She began a partnership with Fostering Collective in Whitehouse and started offering discounted prices for children in the foster care system.
“Our business gives back to the foster care community because children are near and dear to our heart. When they look good they feel better about themselves, it really builds their self esteem,” Cooper said. “Some of the foster parents come to us mainly because they don't understand or know how to take care of the African American children's hair, so when they arrive at the store with the little consumer, we take the time to learn about what hair care regimen they are using versus what might be a better option.”
Cooper said she routinely donates hair and hair products to Fostering Collective and also offers a discount for children to get their hair washed and braided.
It’s Bout Time Beauty Supply is also unique in that it filled a void in the East Texas area not only for hair care products but also education on hair regimens.
“There was a need at the time for a minority-owned beauty supply store because we understand the nature and texture of our hair. This is one of the many reasons our consumers shop at our store for the education of hair care tips and for the help of purchasing the right products,” Cooper said. “We saw a need so we filled it.”
Cooper said that although she became discouraged when they were forced to shut down due to COVID, the business is now stronger than ever with big plans for the future.
“Being that we are locally owned, we support the community by sponsorships for different organizations,” she said. “And we offer talented individuals in Tyler the opportunity to sell and promote their products in our store.”
“Our future goals are to start the monthly after hours meet-ups again and eventually start a nonprofit.”
Cooper said she is proud to be the only minority-owned beauty supply store that offers something for everyone.
“We are a diverse beauty supply store that has something for everyone. What make us unique are the services that we offer,” she said. “We have a hair salon and nail Ssa located in the store as well, so not only can you purchase hair care products, wigs, hair extensions, and clip-ins but you can schedule an appointment to get beautified as well.”
It’s Bout Time is located at 1743 Troup Highway and can be reached at (903) 363-6208. Hours of operation are Tuesday through Saturday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
For more information, visit the It’s Bout Time Beauty Supply Facebook page.