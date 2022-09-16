The Troup Rotary Club will host a public meeting for information on the Smith County Courthouse Bond Election on Tuesday, Sept. 20 at noon at the Cameron-J.Jarvis Troup Municipal Library, 102 South Georgia, Troup.

Smith County Commissioner Neal Franklin will give an educational presentation at the meeting, the city of Troup announced in a Facebook post this week.

Lunch will be provided.

County commissioners on Aug. 9 approved a motion to call a November bond election for the new courthouse and also a parking garage.

The proposal, totaling $179 million, includes the courthouse bond for $160 million and the parking garage at $19 million. The estimated tax impact is around 3.67 cents, which would total an increase of about $73.40 per year for a $200,000 home, according to the county.

If approved on Nov. 8, the new structure would replace the 1955 courthouse that officials say has safety and spacing concerns. The county has been developing a plan for more than two decades to replace the current courthouse.