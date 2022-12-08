Mac and cheese is a staple in many homes and restaurants around the country. The mac and cheese lovers of the world have probably dreamed of a mac and cheese restaurant that brings the cheesy goodness to them. Now, new food truck The Mac Stack has made that dream come true for East Texans.
The business, owned by friends Jayme Hamlett and Glenda Gibson, opened last month serving all things mac and cheese in a gourmet style.
The friends met while working as vet technicians together, according to Hamlett.
“We are both vet techs that jumped head first into the food world,” she said. “Opening a food truck has always been my dream; my husband and I decided now is the time. So, I grabbed up Glenda and away we went.”
Hamlett said while she and Gibson initially differed on their preference of food, they both agreed everyone loves mac and cheese.
“So, I wanted to do a taco truck, Glenda wanted to do Italian but we looked at the market and landed on comfort food which happened to be mac and cheese,” she said. “Everyone loves mac and cheese.”
All dishes are made from scratch. Menu items include fried mac and cheese, grilled mac and cheese sandwiches, and mac and cheese bowls such as buffalo mac and cheese as well as fan favorite brisket mac and cheese, among others.
Hamlett said the duo wanted something unique and once people try it, they fall in love.
“We are the only strictly mac and cheese food truck in East Texas,” she said. “People love it. It’s been hard to get people to stop and try it but once they do, they aren’t disappointed.”
The Mac Stack held its grand opening at The Watchmaker and credits Poke in Da Eye BBQ for helping get their name out.
“Joe and Laura from Poke in Da Eye BBQ in Chapel Hill have been great, they have shared our name with everyone they can think of,” Hamlett said.
The food truck has also visited HTeaO, Broadway Square Mall, and UT Health.
Although the truck currently serves only the Smith County area, Hamlett said they hope to expand to also serve Longview and other Gregg County communities.
“I am from Hallsville so I would love to serve in that direction,” she said. “We are very happy to be serving East Texas and do hope to expand.”
For more information, call 903-262-0333 or visit The Mac Stack Facebook page.