Telco Plus Credit Union on Tuesday held a groundbreaking ceremony for its second location in Tyler.
The new branch will be located at 1010 S SE Loop 323.
According to the company, this is a major reconstruction project that is being managed by 3E Construction and Barham Architects, LLC with completion expected in the fall.
In attendance was Telco Plus’ Board of Directors, Randall S. Pearson, President/CEO, several executives, and staff for the new location.
Randall Pearson, CEO, started off the ceremony with a few words.
“Telco Plus is very excited to be opening a new branch in this part of Tyler. The new branch is the most natural extension of our current rapid pace of growth in both Tyler and Longview," he said. "We expect this branch to significantly improve our convenience for current and future members. This part of Tyler is under-served by credit unions.
"Telco Plus Credit Union is a highly diverse organization from top to bottom. This location will, among other things, will continue to enhance our service for the Hispanic community.”
Telco Plus Credit Union is a not-for-profit credit union, owned by its members, since 1951. It is a full-service financial institution that is federally insured by the NCUA. For more information, visit www.telcoplus.org.