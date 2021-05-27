Starbucks confirmed they will be opening their 11th location in Tyler this Summer on Old Jacksonville Highway.
“Starbucks is always looking for great locations to better meet the needs of our customers, and we are happy to confirm that we will be opening a new location on Old Jacksonville Hwy in Tyler, Texas this summer,” said Starbucks Media Relations in a statement to the Tyler Morning Telegraph.
Representatives were unable to provide additional information to share about the location at 4790 S. Broadway Ave. in Tyler.
A location at 501 S. Southeast Loop 323 in Tyler is also under construction.