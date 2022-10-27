Team members from Southside Bank gathered on Thursday for a ribbon cutting and celebration of its newly constructed drive-thru bank at 1010 East 1st Street in Tyler.
The new drive-thru bank, which replaced its existing drive-thru bank next door (built in 1979), is equipped with seven drive-thru lanes (two commercial, five teller, and 2 ATM/ITM lanes), a new pneumatic tube system, and a modern design to match the Bank’s rebranding efforts that began in 2017.
The new building was constructed to better serve customers, according to Southside Bank Chief Retail Officer, Cindy Blackstone.
“With all of our branch remodels, and particularly with this new drive-thru bank, our focus has been on the customer and their banking needs. What is best for the customer is what’s best for the Bank,” said Blackstone. “Our branches are a reflection of our people -- our customers and our team members. It’s just one more way to show how committed we are to serving with excellence.”
Construction on the project began in November 2021 and was fully completed this month.
This location will be open Monday through Friday, 7:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.
Additionally, the branch has two Interactive Teller Machines (ITM), which allows customers to interact with a teller to complete banking needs virtually. The ITM is open Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturdays 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Southside Bank is headquartered in Tyler with approximately $7.45 billion in assets as of Sept. 30. Southside currently operates 56 branches and a network of 75 ATMs/ITMs throughout East Texas, Southeast Texas, and the greater Dallas/Fort Worth, Austin and Houston areas.
For more information, visit southside.com.