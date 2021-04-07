Southside Bank, headquartered in Tyler, has announced the opening of a new location at 1800 Post Oak Blvd., Suite 300 to primarily serve the commercial loan market in the Houston area.
The office is scheduled to open on April 12.
Commercial lending officers Adam Gonzalez, Liela Raglin and Alice Yang will office at the Post Oak location in Uptown Houston. Collectively, the team brings years of lending experience and knowledge as well as extensive involvement in the community.
“We are excited to open this location and grow the Bank’s presence in the Houston region,” said Lee R. Gibson, President and Chief Executive Officer of Southside Bank. “Our experienced team of locally established lenders is committed to providing lending solutions that meet the needs of our customers and the greater Houston area.”
The new office expands the Bank’s footprint in the Houston region. Southside has operated a retail branch inside the Kingwood H-E-B grocery store at 19529 Northpark Drive since 2019.
Southside Bank is headquartered in Tyler with approximately $7.01 billion in assets as of December 31, 2021. Southside currently operates 54 branches and a network of 76 ATMs/ITMs throughout East Texas, Southeast Texas, and the greater Dallas/Fort Worth, Austin and Houston areas. Serving customers since 1960, Southside Bank is a community-focused financial institution that offers a full range of financial products and services to individuals and businesses.