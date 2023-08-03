Ruby’s Mexican Restaurant continues to thrill the East Texas community by expanding with the grand opening of Ruby’s Taco Truck on Thursday and two additional brick and mortars coming in the near future.
The grand opening will be held at Ruby’s #1 located at 2021 East Gentry Parkway from 8 p.m. to 3 a.m. The celebration will include free drinks, music, a mechanical bull ride, karaoke, and more.
In a Facebook post, the restaurant shared that after much hard work, the food truck is ready to open.
“Yay!!!! Good news - Finally after so much hard work and dedication we are finally able to say our food truck is OPEN. We are so excited and hope to see all your wonderful faces here,” the post read.
Ruby’s Taco Truck will remain at the Gentry location and be open from 8 p.m. to 3 a.m. Thursday through Sunday.
The popular Mexican restaurant will also soon be opening Ruby’s #4 in Jacksonville and Ruby’s #5 in White Oak. The opening dates for the Jacksonville and White Oak locations have not yet been announced.
Owner Ruby Abarca opened her first location in August 2020 to a surge of customers. She quickly expanded and continues to, as she believes the sky is the limit thanks to the community and supporters around her.
For more information, call 903-617-6816.