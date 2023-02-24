Tyler residents will soon be able to enjoy the tasty tacos from Gino’s Tacos. The popular food truck opened in Longview in October of 2020.
Owner Gino Guzman said the Longview business has been such a success that he’s ready to hit the road and expand to Tyler.
“Gino’s has been a smashing success in Longview,” he said. “By trade I am a businessman, so pairing passion with my entrepreneurial spirit, it was only natural to think about expanding to another market that I believe will love my tacos as much as the Longview area has.”
Gino’s Tacos offers rib-eye, fajita beef and chicken, al pastor tacos, quesadillas, and charro beans.
Guzman said he was known for his tacos even before starting the food truck.
“Even before I opened the truck I was known by many people for my tacos. When my friends and I would get together I would grill and make tacos with rib-eye, a secret cheese blend, everyone laughed because I wouldn't tell them what kind it was, homemade tortillas, and my secret recipe sauces,” he said. “I would always tell them, ‘this is what authentic Mexican tacos are like.’ Over time, so many people tasted my tacos and told me that I needed to open a taco truck and one day I decided to make it a reality.”
Gino’s Tacos serves only the best quality products; proteins are cooked on a charcoal grill, which Guzman said makes a difference in its flavor along with fresh corn and flour tortillas.
Guzman said the taco truck was inspired by his love of grilling and cooking.
“Gino’s Tacos was inspired by one of my favorite hobbies, grilling and cooking. My business model is centered around high-quality ingredients with one outcome in mind; mouth-watering, authentic tacos,” he said. “I believe that when a business is started out of passion and not necessity that there is something special about it. I’d like to think that Gino’s Tacos is that kind of business.”
Guzman said he is excited to open a second food truck in Tyler.
“I’m very excited to share my passion with Tyler. I can’t wait to get the taco truck rolling and for my tacos to be enjoyed by everyone who tries them,” he said. “One of our favorite things to do is event catering; we go to businesses, public events, and love to do special events such as private parties, holiday parties and weddings.”
The business will be launching Tyler social media pages soon which will include weekly schedules of hours and locations.
Guzman said he hopes to hit the streets of Tyler before summer.
For more information, visit the Gino’s Tacos Facebook page.