Ground Zero Comics has a lot to celebrate. The popular comics store has now been in business in Tyler for three decades.
Co-owner Tonya Seigler said the family owned business has been going strong since 1993 with comics, games, and science fiction in general having long been a passion.
Seigler explained the business is a combination of games and comics with some of the biggest selections in the state.
“Our business is split between comics and games. On the comic’s side, we
offer one of the largest selections of back issues in Texas as well as new issues, a large selection of Graphic Novels, collecting supplies and accessories,” she said. “On the games side of the store we focus these days on miniature games such as Warhammer 40,000 and Battletech.”
“We also hosted the first Magic the Gathering and Pokemon tournaments in the
area and have hosted a variety of game tournaments over the years,” Seigler added.
Seigler said Ground Zero Comics has been driven by bringing people the sense of wonder since opening so many years ago.
“These days it seems one of the hardest things to retain is your sense of wonder; that thrill of encountering your first super hero, the joy of first discovering Star Wars or Star Trek or learning to master a great game,” she said. “Restoring that sense of wonder has always been our primary mission at Ground Zero.”
Seigler said there have been several changes in the comic world since the day the business opened.
“The biggest change is how mainstream comics and other nerd properties have become. People are often surprised how many movies are based on comics, not just the obvious Avengers and Batman movies, but films like Road to Perdition and V for Vendetta,” she said. “It’s become hard to escape the huge influence that comics have had on popular culture.”
However, Seigler said some items never lose their appeal.
“Hard to believe that the Pokemon card game has been around for over 20 years now, but it is currently more popular than ever,” she said. “Ultimately it is still about the escape both comics and games provide.”
Seigler joked that although many people have not yet learned about the world of comics and games, she hopes that Ground Zero Comics can shed a light on all it has to offer.
“We’re really nothing at all like Big Bang Theory,” she said.
Ground Zero Comics is located at 2744 East Fifth Street and can be reached at 903-566-1185.
For more information, visit the Ground Zero Comics Facebook page.