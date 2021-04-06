Gomez is a 2-year-old DSH mix and has been in our program ever since he was a kitten. He has been neutered, microchipped and is current on vaccinations. He does well with other cats but has not been around dogs. Gomez will never be a cat that wants to be held or cuddled. He can offer his new family company as an easy going, independent, companion cat.
Wednesday is a domestic short hair mix with an estimated birth date of 2/8/19. She has been spayed, microchipped, and is current on vaccines. Wednesday will need a very patient home, one that will work on socializing her a little more. She does fine around cats but has not been around dogs or children.
Precious is a young domestic short hair mix with an estimated birth date of 6/26/20. She was surrendered to the SPCA of East Texas. Precious has been completely vetted and is great with small dogs. She is very friendly and playful. Of course, you will not see that side of her until she is comfortable with you. Precious is litterbox trained and is an indoor kitty. She is living in a foster home until her perfect family comes along!
Gilmore Girl is a beautiful Great Pyrenees mix with an estimated birth date of 11/10/20. We are searching for a home that is looking for a companion dog. She will require some grooming and would benefit from having a fenced in backyard to run and play. She is very sweet but still shy towards new people, especially men. We will require a meet and greet with any other dogs living in the home to ensure they get along. We could see her in a home with children but do not know how she does with cats. Anyone interested in adopting Gilmore Girl must be willing to work on house breaking.
Koji is a young German Shepherd mix that was surrendered to the SPCA of East Texas. He has an estimated birth date of 1/1/2020. We are looking for a home with German Shepherd breed experience. He is extremely high energy and will need someone who has enough time to work with him on basic training. He will require daily exercise which will help burn a lot of that puppy energy. He will need a home that has a yard with at least a 6-foot privacy fence. Koji would do best as the only pet in the home where he could receive one-on-one attention.
To adopt one of these animals, visit www.spcaeasttx.com. For more information, email adopt@spcaeasttx.com for dogs or rescue@spcaeasttx.com for catsor call 903-596-SPCA.