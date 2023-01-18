A new ramen noodle restaurant will soon open in Tyler.
Ichiban Ramen Noodle, owned by brothers Abi Ismanto, Ricky Mao, and Mason Chen, will open next door to the trio's already popular Go Fish Modern Japanese Kitchen.
Ismanto said following the success of Go Fish and after many requests from customers to open a ramen noodle restaurant, the brothers felt it was time.
“We decided to open Ichiban Ramen in Tyler because lots of our customers were asking for ramen and other popular Asian dishes,” he said. “When we saw that opportunity, the requests for the dish, and the building available next door, we decided to go for it.”
“After we saw so much success at Go Fish Modern Japanese Kitchen, which focuses on sushi, we will now put that same focus into Ichiban Ramen Noodle with the popular noodle dish,” Ismanto added.
Ismanto said one of the aspects of the new restaurant that he is most excited about is the drive-thru.
“The building has a drive-thru which we are so excited about because we have been waiting to offer this for a long time,” he said. “No one in the U.S. really focuses on a drive-thru with ramen dishes and Ichiban Ramen Noodle will make the first ramen noodle drive-thru available in Texas.”
The new restaurant will also boast a large dining room for guests to dine in.
Ramen is a Japanese noodle dish which consists of Chinese-style noodles served in a broth. Common flavors are soy sauce and miso, with typical toppings including sliced pork, nori (dried seaweed), menma (bamboo shoots), and scallions.
Ramen has its roots in Chinese noodle dishes and nearly every region in Japan has its own variation of the dish.
Ismanto said there will also be an original dish called K-POP Bowl. The dish will be a rice bowl which is very common in countries like Japan, Korea and China. The name for the dish came from the popularity of K-POP music which is extremely popular in Asia.
The restaurant will also serve milk tea and flavored tea, however, Ismanto said Boba teas will not be too complex to keep the drive-thru moving efficiently.
“We don’t want customers waiting too long in the drive-thru so our Boba teas will be simpler to keep things moving,” he said.
Ismanto said he is excited to bring something new to the area and he is open to ramen menu suggestions.
“We look forward to adding something new to help our growing community in Tyler,” he said. “We want people to know we serve authentic Japanese ramen but we are always working on a modern style. We are always open to suggestions to create a new style of ramen.”
A daily special and happy hour on ramen and K-POP Bowl will be posted and updated on the restaurant Facebook page.
Although no official opening date has been set, Ismanto hopes to be open early to mid-March.
The restaurant plans on a grand opening and T-shirt giveaway once it opens.
Ichiban Ramen Noodle is located at 137 West Southwest Loop 323 next to Go Fish Modern Japanese Kitchen and can be reached at 903-262-5601.
For more information, visit the Ichiban Ramen Noodle Facebook page.