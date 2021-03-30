A building that once held Tyler's Toys R Us location will soon host a bargain store that sells housewares, sporting goods, flooring, food and more.
A sign posted in front of in the former Toys R Us, located at 414 E SE Loop 323 in Tyler, states, "Coming soon Ollie's Bargain Outlet," alongside the chain's logo and a website, ollies.us, where people can apply for a job.
The sign does not specify when the Ollie's might be ready for an opening. Construction trucks were in the former toy store parking lot Tuesday and workers were renovating the inside of the building.
Ollie's Bargain Outlet already has locations in East Texas, including Longview and Marshall. There's also a store in Nacogdoches.
The Longview location was also a former Toys R Us store, located at 402 W Loop 281, which opened in April last year.
The first Ollie's open in 1982 in Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania and the establishment has since grown into one of America's largest retailers of closeout merchandise and excess inventory with 395 stores in 25 states, according to its website.