A new Tyler business is focusing on hydration for health and athletic performance.
Longtime pure water enthusiast and avid golfer Craig Preisendorf, founder of H2GO, visited Tyler for a round of golf when he realized he could improve the health and performance of the community.
Water stores had been in the Preisendorf family for 50 years when his great uncle passed and he felt compelled to open a water store in the area.
“I was inspired to open one here in Tyler when, after playing golf at Pine Springs, a 17- year-old told me the worst water is in Lake Palestine, as well as some of the highest cancer rates in the nation,” he said. “Three days earlier my great uncle passed, the one who owned the stores; it was my sign to get the people of Tyler the very best water.”
The business offers a patent pending process they apply to water; the result is clean, mineralized, ionized, hydrogen ion rich, structured water which delivers optimal hydration to everyone.
“We have a Water Bar in our store where people can come taste different levels of PH, higher or lower salt and mineral content, to find out which combination works best for them,” Preisendorf said. “We also offer different levels of PH ranging from 2.5 to 11.5. Last but not least, we offer gut health consultations, designed to help you shift your lifestyle and eating habits to support a healthy gut and therefore immune system.”
Preisendorf, who has been a health coach for 18 years and helped athletes get into peak condition, said hydration is at the root of performance.
“I realized the importance of hydration after working with athletes and arm-chair jocks for decades. It especially became apparent to me when working with teen athletes that the lack of good hydration was hurting their performance and the way their bodies used nutrition,” he said. “That started my quest to source water that was 100% useable by the human body.”
Maggie Roth, who is a shareholder in the company, said personal health also promoted the start of the business in East Texas.
“At first it was to improve our own health; then it became a passion as we personally felt the benefit and then saw it in others. We developed our water first for ourselves which is actually less expensive than buying bottled water,” she said. “As we learned and experimented with the science of water our passions grew. Now it is about sharing what we have learned with Tyler and Longview.”
Roth said an additional benefit to shopping at H2GO was the elimination of toxic plastic bottles.
“The other huge benefit is plastic water bottles are a major source of pollution adding tons of waste each year to our landfills,” she said. “We don’t sell our water in plastic bottles. Rather, it is package in beautiful, reusable, glass blue cobalt bottles.”
Preisendorf said the business is addressing a problem that has been swept under the rug saying he believes most people are not even aware of how bad the water is in East Texas.
"The company has spent years developing its patent pending process to take water back to its natural state, ionized with the correct mineral balance needed by our bodies and re-harmonized to reflect the molecular structure water originally had," he said.
H2GO is located at 3400 South Broadway Avenue and can be reached at 903-707-0638.
For more information, visit the H2GO website.