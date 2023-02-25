Country Kitchen opened its doors to Tyler and surrounding area residents Tuesday.
For over 80 years, Country Kitchen has been a long standing, pace-setting environment in the breakfast industry.
The restaurant offers breakfast, lunch and dinner with menu items such as biscuits, meat loaf, gravy, pancakes, pot roast, and more made homemade and prepped every day, according to owner and operator Abed Shalabi.
Shalabi said he was thrilled when the opportunity to serve the Tyler community presented itself.
“When the opportunity arose, I saw a chance to serve some of the finest breakfast the country has to offer to the great people of Tyler,” he said. “I truly believe Country Kitchen serves some of if not the best breakfast out of any chain store.”
Shalabi also said do not let the fact the restaurant is part of a chain fool you.
“We are chain restaurants but each and every one of them is locally-owned and all have our small touches that make us unique,” he said. “Great food and even greater service is our main priority.”
Shalabi hopes the community will feel the effort the restaurant puts into serving its customers.
“What makes us stand out the most is that every guest is treated like family, and no guest leaves without a smile on their face,” he said. We put love, care, and effort into every dish that goes onto their table; we make the food, our guests make the memories.”
Country Kitchen is located at 1828 East Southeast Loop 323 and can be reached at 903-630-3923. Hours of operation are Sunday through Thursday 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Friday and Saturday 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.
For more information, visit the Country Kitchen Tyler Facebook page.