Tyler-based New Hope Energy will expand its plastics recycling facility to become what it says will be the largest pyrolysis operation in the world, using a high heat process to break down plastics so they can be recycled.
New Hope converts plastic waste into a product that is certified for use in making food grade packaging.
“We’ve been in Tyler for the last few years with a commercial operation underway,” said Tom Sheehy, with New Hope Energy. The company’s founder, Johnny Combs, started developing the technology New Hope uses 10 years ago.
“What that means, is that is certified product that goes back into the circular economy to make more plastic,” Sheehy said. “It’s very environmentally friendly.”
The expansion was prompted by an agreement with TotalEnergies. The company, which is headquartered in Paris, describes itself as a “multi-energy company that produces and markets energies: oil and biofuels, natural gas and green gases, renewables and electricity.” TotalEnergies will partly purchase the recycled plastic waste that New Hope produces and convert it into “virgin-quality polymers” that can be used in food-grade packaging.
New Hope’s patented pyrolysis was developed in conjunction with Houston-based Lummus Technology.
“The ability to effectively and economically convert waste plastics to pyrolysis oil for further use is a critical step in achieving a true circular economy,” said Leon de Bruyn, president and chief executive officer of Lummus Technology.
Sheehy said New Hope is expected to be able to process 50 tons of plastic per day by the end of the year. Materials New Hope processes come in part from the city of Tyler’s recycling program but largely from “big brand” consumer product manufacturers and retail distributors.
“With this expansion that will enable us to move to 500 tons per day,” he said.
Employment will grow as well. It’s about 60 now, and Sheehy said that will grow by 100 to 150 employees.
“We convert more of our waste to usable product than anybody else,” at 97%, he said, describing the process as “highly scalable.” “Our model is capable of growing.”
The expanded plant is expected to start production in 2025.
“We are pleased to partner with New Hope Energy, which offers a promising technology and the ability to scale. This new project is another concrete and significant step TotalEnergies is taking to address the challenge of plastic recycling and meet our goal of producing 30% circular polymers by 2030,” said Valérie Goff, senior vice president over polymers at TotalEnergies, in a prepared statement.
“The construction project is going to be ginormous,” Sheehy said.
New Hope hired Houston-based S&B Engineers and Constructors to oversee engineering, procurement and construction for the expansion.
“We’re excited to partner with New Hope to boost its advanced recycling capacity to create solutions for plastic waste,” said Ray Sherman, president of S&B’s energy transition, power and industrial business unit. “S&B remains at the forefront of energy transition projects because of our engineering expertise and the ability to safely execute on time and within budget.”
The important thing about the project and the work New Hope is doing, Sheehy said, is that it’s keeping those materials out of the landfills.
The guiding principal of the company’s founder is “to protect the kingdom that the lord gave us,” Sheehy said.
“This is our effort to make it a clean world and protect the kingdom,” Sheehy said. “That’s our founding principal and everything we do is guided by that.”