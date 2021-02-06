A Tyler restaurant is closing its doors due to debt, taxes and the COVID-19 pandemic.
Owner Manny Vela announced on Facebook Saturday afternoon that Manny's Tex-Mex Cafe, located at 1433 S. Beckham Ave., would shut down at 10 p.m. that night. He said the restaurant is requesting cash if possible for all transactions, but it is not mandatory.
Vela said he hopes the restaurant can reopen within a few weeks with a new owner.
"By the Grace of our Lord, we’re going to reorganize and reopen under new ownership in a few weeks," Vela said. "We appreciate your wonderful support all these years and especially your friendship. Together with you in prayer and unity with our Lord, not only will we survive, WE WILL THRIVE!"
In June last year, Vela announced that his other restaurant El Charro on the Ridge, located at 6899 Oak Hill Blvd. in Tyler, closed for good due to the impact of COVID-19.
A that time, he also thanked everyone for their patronage and friendship.
A month prior to El Charro on the Ridge's closure, Manny's Mucho Taco, located at Old Bullard Road in Tyler, announced its permanent closure as well due to the pandemic.