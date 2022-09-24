A local jewelry store will be celebrating its one-year anniversary on Sunday. Jewelev, owned by Lourdes Esparza, specializes in authentic Mexican Sterling silver 925.
Jewelev is a silver jewelry store committed to offering the greatest variety, best quality and amazing prices for all customers. The store started as an online platform a few years ago, but has since grown into a physical store thanks to its customer’s support, according the Esparza.
Esparza said the past year has been a learning experience, but one filled with joy.
“It has been a journey of learning and growing as an entrepreneur and much joy brought by our customers,” she said.
Esparza said although the American-based business is located in Tyler, it specializes in Mexican silver made by skilled Artisans in Mexico.
“The jewelry in Mexico offers some of the greatest qualities compared to other places around the world with amazing prices that can be for all pockets,” Esparza said.
“With the demographic of Tyler growing in all directions, we wanted to offer something that was different and that all our community could afford, as well as having some of the best quality,” she added.
Esparza said it was special to be able to celebrate the anniversary during Hispanic Heritage Month.
“It definitely is special. We are proud of our roots that made us who we are today; and we are proud to be an American store that brings Mexico to our community,” she said.
Esparza said because of the tremendous support she has received from the community, she wanted to give back through the celebration.
“The first 20 people who buy $100 or more will receive goodie bags with gifts and there will also be a variety of giveaways sponsored by local businesses,” she said.
Refreshments will be on hand as well as several vendors. Dulceria Lupita will be handing out free candy to children and there will be entertainment by La Familia Lamas Chiflada, along with games and prizes.
The festivities will begin at 11 a.m. on Sunday and run through 5 p.m.
Jewelev is located at 907 West Erwin Street, Suite C and can be reached at 903-787-5044. Hours of operation are Tues. to Fri. 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and Sat. 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
For more information, visit www.jewelev.com.