LINDALE — TEKMAK Development and Oldham Goodwin recently announced the opening of Lindale’s first Marriott property, the new SpringHill Suites Lindale.
Situated at 505 North Main Street in Lindale, the four-story, 88 all-suite property was developed and built by TEKMAK Development.
The hotel is owned by Lindale Cannery Hotel, LP, managed by Oldham Goodwin, and will operate as a Marriott franchisee.
“The Springhill Suites Marriott Lindale is custom designed to encapsulate the architecture of The Cannery and the relaxed feel of East Texas,” said Tom Kirkland, CEO of TEKMAK Development. “I believe our guests will enjoy and appreciate the unique look and style of this hotel.”
The SpringHill Suites Lindale location offers front-door access to The Cannery, the new entertainment capital of East Texas with premier options for live music, dining, and shopping. Guests can enjoy The Cannery’s unique offerings: live music venues; shopping at Miranda Lambert’s boutique, The Pink Pistol; dining at TXM Grill and Smokehouse, My My’s Wood Fired Pizza, or Wing Dingers; wine tasting at Red 55 Winery; ice cream at Jo Jo’s Rock Hard Ice Cream; a coffee pick-me-up at Roots Coffee Company. The area also offers numerous events and activities within walking distance throughout the year.
“We are happy to introduce the SpringHill Suites brand to Lindale at such an exciting time for the city and The Cannery area,” said Hunter Goodwin, President and COO of Oldham Goodwin. “This new hotel will provide the distinct comfort and amenities of the SpringHill Suites experience in the middle of a truly unique East Texas destination.”
SpringHill Suites Marriott Lindale represents TEKMAK Development’s fourteenth hotel and fourth SpringHill Suites in Texas.