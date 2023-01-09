Tyler native and Chapel Hill graduate Carnecia Foster opened Sweet Necia’s Sweets in April 2022 and hasn’t looked back.
The Lindale bakery opened after Foster decided her home kitchen couldn’t accommodate her growing orders.
“I was baking from home and just needed to get out of my home kitchen,” she said. “It was overwhelming with more and more orders coming in.”
The bakery offers a wide variety of sweet treats, but it specializes in cheesecake.
“We offer all kinds of cakes, cookies and chocolate-covered treats,” Foster said. “But what makes us unique is our cheesecakes. They are all made from scratch crust, and we have different cheesecake flavors weekly.”
Foster said one of her best selling cheesecakes is Cookie Butter.
Grandma's Homemade Banana Pudding is also a fan favorite.
Next month will be the bakery’s first Valentine’s Day holiday and Foster said couldn’t be more excited.
“It’s very exciting,” she said. “For Valentine’s Day, we will be offering heart-shaped cheesecakes and lots of different chocolate covered treats.”
Orders will start to rush in and Foster said she and her staff "will be working long hours in the kitchen to offers as many Valentine’s goodies as possible."
Foster said she can’t wait to serve the Lindale area for the bakery’s first Valentine’s Day.
“We love the support that Lindale and surrounding areas has shown us, it’s a true blessing,” she said. “And we don’t want to disappoint on this ‘day of love.'"
“We take great pride in our products and everything is made with love and carefully crafted,” Foster added. “We do not rush in our kitchen; we want everyone to have the absolute best desserts.”
Sweet Necia’s Sweets is located at 1420 South Main A4 in Lindale and can be reached at (430) 235-3314. Hours of operation are Wednesday to Friday from noon to 5 p.m. or until sold out and Saturday from noon to 3 p.m. Hours may change in the new year.
For more information, visit the Sweet Necia’s Sweets Facebook page.