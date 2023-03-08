Lift Truck Supply has broken ground on a 20,000 sq. ft. expansion to its Tyler shop location. The expansion will create additional technician jobs and increase service support for East Texas customers.
Once finished, the shop expansion will more than double service capabilities, creating a total of 40 equipment service bays.
The new addition includes an indoor drive-through area for road trucks to load and unload equipment with the ability to handle extra-large capacity forklifts and telehandlers. The shop will also have a new break room and additional space for racking and storage, according to Lift Truck Supply General Manager Jimmy Head.
“Lift Truck Supply continues to experience phenomenal growth in all areas of our industry and market; we recently added new locations in Mt. Pleasant and Cedar Park to help meet demand in Northeast and Central Texas,” he said. “East Texas continues to add new manufacturing and distribution operations, all of which use material handling equipment.”
“We are making major investments at our Tyler headquarters to ensure we keep up with service demands and better support our customers,” Head added.
Sherrell Construction is the architect for the expansion project. The firm’s projects include property development, new construction, and remodel services for commercial and industrial projects.
The expansion is estimated to be completed in September.
Lift Truck Supply (LTS), the oldest Toyota forklift dealer in Texas, is a warehouse solutions provider offering forklift equipment, industrial floor cleaners, racking, automation, and warehouse systems. LTS has five locations across Central and East Texas: Tyler, Mt. Pleasant, Texarkana, Temple, and Cedar Park.
For more information, visit www.lifttrucksupplyinc.com.