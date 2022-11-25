A new place to get Boba tea and fried chicken is now open in Tyler. Kung Fu Tea opened its doors last week and has big plans in store for the community.
Co-owner Mario Borja said not only does the restaurant serve drinks and TKK Express chicken, but plans to be an integral part of the community by bringing entertainment and partnering with other local businesses.
“With support, we have plans to bring much needed entertainment to town. I am currently in the works and talking to the Tyler Comic Con to bring concession stands, food vendors, and a cosplay event which we will call Matsuri Night,” Borja said.
“Overall I want to bring the community together in different ways. There are many business owners in the area; I am excited to begin to network with those who bring their passions in their own ways,” he said. “Many times it's just a matter of collaborating and making our businesses more than just another place to eat.”
Borja, whose parents migrated to Tyler from Mexico, said he has come a long way from personal experience.
“I dropped out of college after having changed my major from automotive technology to business. In changing my major my father said, if you want to learn the business, come and run Asian Grill, a restaurant he owned on South Broadway in the old Stein Mart shopping center,” he said. “And I did.”
However, Borja said venture wasn’t an easy path.
“I was young, immature, and had a lot to learn. I finally closed my doors in 2012. I was in debt, and felt defeated,” he said. “I spent the next five years reinventing myself, paying off debt, and opened a small restaurant in Rusk named The Silver Platter. I did better. Being in a small town, times were hard. I ended up having to let go of my staff. It was my wife and I holding down the fort.”
In 2018, Borja again was forced to close the doors on his business.
Later that year Borja was invited to join Mikoto Ramen Bar and Sushi (located directly next door to Kung Fu Tea) as general manager and ended up buying into the business which led him to Kung Fu Tea.
The restaurant offers drinks such as classic teas, milk teas, fruit teas, slushies, and more as well as TKK Fried Chicken wings, tenders, and chicken sandwiches. Chicken comes in both original and spicy.
Borja said he excited to bring not only good food and drinks to the community, but also a “good vibe” place to gather.
“We want to make people happy, help them make memories. Have you ever sat in the corner of a restaurant and seen families and friends gather around a table laughing, crying, talking about the day they had,” he said. “The chatter sounds amazing. The ‘vibe’ feels so good.”
Borja said he is grateful and ready to see what the future holds.
“I'm grateful. We feel blessed,” he said. “With God's guidance and strength, I know this is still just the beginning.”
Kung Fu Tea is located at 6611 South Broadway, suite 100 and is open seven days a week from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.
For more information, visit the Kung Fur Tea Tyler Facebook page or call 903-630-4608.