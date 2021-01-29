A third Jucy's Hamburgers location could soon be coming to Tyler.
On Tuesday, the city of Tyler issued a building permit with a project name of "Jucy's Hamburgers" with an address of 1300 S Southwest Loop 323, which is next to Hollywood Theaters and Chicken Express.
The popular East Texas burger establishment has been in business since 1980 with two locations in Tyler, three in Longview and one in Marshall.
The expected value of the new restaurant is $800,000.
Current Tyler locations are at 2330 E. 5th St. and 6421 Old Jacksonville Highway. Both are open from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Sunday.