An innovative new physical therapy business is now open in Tyler. ETX Therapy Spot, owned by Cliff Hall, opened in April and is co-located with the Live Fitness gym.
Hall offers a concierge type physical therapy service where you get one-on-one treatment for musculoskeletal issues.
Hall said he decided to open the business after noticing insurance companies taking choices away from patients while increasing costs.
“I decided to open ETX Therapy Spot because I noticed that insurance companies were taking choices away from patients while increasing patient costs, and limiting payments to physical therapists for their services,” he said. “Additionally, more often than not, most physical therapy clinics are high volume operations that rely largely on non-licensed staff to oversee patient care. This model limits the interaction time between physical therapy doctors and their patients.”
Hall, who has over 35 years of expertise in treating orthopedic and sports injuries, uses a biomechanical model to evaluate and find the root cause of pain and dysfunction.
“Often the problem arises from muscular weakness in areas that are not even directly related to what patients perceive as the cause,” he said. “Once these areas are identified, they can be treated with manual techniques to facilitate or turn on the muscles enabling them to respond better to specific strengthening exercises.”
“I don't employ gimmick or gadget treatments that are not evidenced based. Many of these treatments are used simply to temporarily treat pain, not fix the underlying issues,” Hall said. “In fact, these treatments are often used simply because they are reimbursed by insurance for a profit.”
Hall sees patients one-on-one with no time limit; his patients get the full attention of a doctor of physical therapy 100% of the time.
Hall said he believes Tyler is ready for physical therapy options that don’t conform to convention for-profit models.
“I believe that Tyler is ready for a physical therapy option that does not conform to the conventional and ever shifting medical ‘for profit’ model, controlled by insurance, that provides patients few choices,” he said. “People in Tyler deserve great affordable care and they deserve to have options for that care; ETX Therapy Spot is ready to give them that.”
Hall provides free 15 minute screenings to help patients determine if treatment is right for them and is available 24-7 to follow up with patients or to answer questions related to their injuries or treatment.
In the state of Texas you do not need a referral to see a physical therapist for up to the first 15 visits.
ETX Therapy Spot is located at 2111 Anthony Drive.
For more information or to book an appointment, visit www.etxtherapyspot.com or call 903-565-9159.