Greenberg Smoked Turkeys Inc. will be breaking ground on a new shipping and freezer facility next week after a fire and explosion earlier this month that severely damaged its storage facilities.
In a message on Facebook, the company thanked everyone for their kind words of encouragement after the East Texas staple had to delay orders for this holiday season.
The company will break ground on the new building Monday. The statement also shared that the website is back online, and Greenberg is accepting orders for the 2021 holiday season.
"We will continue to update on Facebook and our website," the company wrote. "We wish everyone a happy and healthy Thanksgiving!"
On Nov. 6, an explosion and fire caused significant damage to the freezer buildings at Greenberg Smoked Turkeys, which has been in business since 1938 in Tyler.
Owner Sam Greenberg announced the decision to refund all orders that were set to be delivered after Nov. 6 due to necessary repairs.
Thousands of customers on social media shared that they didn't want a refund because they wanted to see the East Texas institution stay strong.
Each holiday season, the Greenbergs typically sell around 200,000 turkeys to local families, far-away fans and even some celebrities, like Oprah (the company was named to her annual list of favorite things in 2017).
