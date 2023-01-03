New food truck La Sonorense will hold a soft opening today at Classic Toyota from 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Owner Amy Reyes visited the East Texas area in January of last year and loved it so much she moved to Chapel Hill.
“We came to visit back in January 2022 and it instantly felt like home,” she said. “The beautiful Texas land and heartwarming people definitely won us over.”
Reyes said she is excited to bring authentic food from Sonora, Mexico to the area.
“I want people to experience authentic food from this area when they eat at La Sonorense,” she said. “I love to cook and these are original, authentic recipes.”
La Sonorense specializes in birria and will serve menu items such as birria tacos, birria quesadillas, birra tortas, birria fries, and more.
Reyes said she was encouraged by the Chapel Hill community to start the business after offering her meals to teachers and staff at Chapel Hill ISD.
“I had offered my meals to a few CHISD employees, that way I could get their feedback. They absolute loved it and that pushed me more to start my own food truck,” she said. “I am excited and blessed to live in a close-knit community. I look forward being able to share a little part of me and my food with them.”
Reyes said the soft opening will be a good way for her to get exposure and let people know what she offers.
“I want people to know about my business and the food I serve and Classic Toyota was recommended by other food trucks,” she said. “It is a busy location.”
Chapel Hill ISD employees will be able to enjoy a 10% discount with their employee badge.
“All four of my kids attend Chapel Hill ISD and their dad works for the district,” Reyes said. “They have been so kind to taste my food and giving me great feedback. “I’m involved in my children’s education as far knowing their teachers and I have become friends with a few of their employees.”
Reyes said starting the business is a dream come true.
“This is something that I always wanted to do. I worked in the financial industry for over 13 years and it wasn’t something I was passionate about,” she said. “I enjoy cooking and love giving my food a unique flavor. When we moved to the area, we took a leap of faith and went for it.”
The menu will be limited for the soft opening.
Classic Toyota is located at 1717 West Southwest Loop 323.
For more information, visit the La Sonorense Facebook page.