Enoch's Stomp Vineyard and Winery is opening its second Wine & Coffee House location, with a tentative planned launch date of July in Tyler.
Jon Kral and South African native Altus Koegelenberg started the the family run vineyard and winery in 2004 in Harleton, and several members of their families now work there. In 2019, Enoch's Wine and Coffee House opened in Jefferson, offering coffee, wine — including a tasting room, charcuterie and pastries.
"Brothers Jon Kral and K’ Kral wanted to dream even bigger after seeing the success of the first Enoch’s Wine & Coffee House in the historic town of Jefferson, Texas," information from Enoch's said. "Alongside family members Colin Gipner and Jonah Kral, they hope to popularize the relaxed European café culture throughout East Texas by bringing together the classic pairing of coffee and wine."
Hiring has begun for the new location at 3979 University Blvd., Suite 100, with positions open for baristas and "individuals with a passion and knowledge of wine."
The new Enoch’s Wine & Coffee House will offer Enoch’s wines and "high-quality craft coffee sourced from local favorite Porch Culture Coffee Roasters."
Offerings will include small plates, wine tastings and live music. The location is close to the University of Texas at Tyler, with the Krals saying they wanted to create a place where the community could come together by offering something to attract everyone.
“At the end of the day, our business is focused on family and fostering community,” Jon Kral said. “We want to be a refuge for students, parents and professionals alike. Our goal is to cultivate menus, events and wine experiences that will be accessible to people of all ages and occupations.”
Enoch's still has two empty units to fill at the new property. General Manager Robert Cates said those units could become a restaurant or bakery.
For additional information, visit enochswineandcoffeetyler.com, enochswineandcoffeejefferson.com, enochsstomp.com or on Facebook at facebook.com/enochsjefferson or facebook.com/enochsstomp.