A Tyler couple is adding some extra convenience for those shopping for flooring. John and Kelsey Thompson opened Floor Coverings International of East Texas in January offering to bring the flooring to customers with its mobile flooring showroom.
The business offers a unique in-home shopping experience where customers can view samples in their homes alongside their existing décor and lighting, according to John Thompson.
“We visit customers’ homes in our mobile flooring showroom stocked with thousands of flooring samples from top manufacturers,” he said. “No more taking multiple trips to the flooring store. We’ll do all the hard work for you; managing your project from start to finish.”
Thompson said after moving back to Tyler from Dallas, he and his wife wanted to open a business they filled a void in the community.
“After working the corporate grind in Dallas, my wife and I moved back to Tyler and wanted to open a business we felt our community needed,” he said. “We noticed a disconnect between customer service and home improvement services in this area which made our decision that much easier.”
In addition to its mobile showroom model, the business also does a walkthrough with the customer before taking final payment.
“This way, we can ensure that any needs and concerns are fully addressed beforehand, making it a true turnkey experience,” Thompson said.
The Floor Coverings International of East Texas franchise is a manufacturer-direct model. By working directly with the source the business can negotiate lower costs, which results in lower prices for customers. All warranty claims also go directly to the business, so customers don’t have to chase down insurance companies on the phone.
Thompson said he hopes to bring a new home improvement experience to the community that takes the pressure of an otherwise daunting venture.
“Shopping for flooring can be daunting, stressful, and a significant investment. We wanted to bring a new home improvement experience to our community that takes the pressure off and is an enjoyable experience,” he said. “So far, the feedback has been incredibly positive.”
“Investing in floors is a big step; we also want to make sure customers get the floors that not only fit their house from a design and functionality standpoint, but are also installed safely and correctly,” Thompson added.
Thompson said he and his wife also stay active within the community to give back through the new business.
“We sponsor various community sporting events to pass out drinks and snacks, Kelsey is an active member of Junior League of Tyler and Women’s Fund of Smith County which are local non-profits geared towards providing grants to the community,” he said.
Additionally, our manufacturer donates $0.18 to St. Jude’s for every square yard of carpet pad sold.”
Thompson went on to say he is excited to serve the community and hopes to help educate customers on whatever their flooring needs may be.
“We love educating our community on flooring! Whether you want to buy new flooring or just have a question about floors, we’re more than happy to help,” he said.
Floor Coverings International serves customers throughout the Tyler area and Greater East Texas and is located at 16190 Highway 31 West, Unit 13. Hours of operation are Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sat. from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
For more information, visit the Floor Coverings International of East Texas webpage.