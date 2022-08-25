A local insurance agency is hosting a silent auction on the day of their ribbon cutting this Friday.
East Texas Benefits, a full-service insurance brokerage, will have their ribbon cutting from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday at their new offices at 16735 Gresham Circle, Flint.
Additionally, the agency will host a silent auction during the event. Proceeds will benefit the East Texas Food Bank Backpacks for Kids program.
Among the items to be included in the auction are:
- $30 gift card to Janies Cakes
- $25 gift card to Sister to Sister
- Polar box filled with goodies from The Sweet Gourmet
- Two $150 gift cards from Superior Outfitters
- Large dish garden from Evoynne's Flowers
- $50 gift cards from Edible
- Dinner for two from Texas de Brazil and two movie tickets from Times Square
- T-shirts, photos, and a cap autographed by Sammy Kershaw
- A guitar autographed by The Gatlins
- A two-night stay at the Horseshoe with a $150 certificate at Jack Binion's steakhouse
- One 8-inch decorated bunt from Nothing Bundt Cakes
Other businesses who provided donations include Chuy's, Sweet Stop Cake Shop, Academy, Blue Triton, Reunion Plaza and Harbor Hospice.
Tyler Mayor Don Warren will be a guest speaker at the event.