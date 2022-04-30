Citizens 1st Bank President and Board Chairman James I. Perkins announced that Cory S. Beasley was elected to the bank’s board of directors at its annual bank meeting, while celebrating its 102nd anniversary of doing business in East Texas and serving the Nacogdoches, Cherokee and Smith Counties.
“Cory is an important part of our bank’s success and is both able and motivated to help the bank reach higher goals,” said Perkins. “Cory Beasley is a gentleman of great character and intellect. He has been employed with our bank for over 28 years, while serving as Executive Vice President and Advisory Director and performed his duties exceptionally well throughout the years.”
Beasley is an honor graduate from Stephen F. Austin State University with a major in Finance and a minor in Economics and is a Chartered Financial Analyst charter holder. He began working for Citizens 1st Bank in 1994 while a student at the university and was named Stephen F. Austin State University’s Outstanding Young Alumnus Award Recipient in 2013.
Beasley is married to Jenifer Sparks Beasley and they are the parents of two children, Lauren, 19, and Colton, 15. His parents are Dr. and Mrs. Scott Beasley of Nacogdoches. Dr. Beasley is retired Dean of the Arthur Temple School of Forestry at Stephen F. Austin State University.
In addition to his banking duties, Cory is a current board member and past Chairman of the Nacogdoches Crime Stoppers Board and is a member of the Executive Advisory Board for the SFA Nelson Rusche College of Business. He and his family are active members of the Nacogdoches Stallings Drive Church of Christ.
Citizens 1st Bank, Tyler, is locally owned and operated since 1920, has $760 million in assets and $125 million in capital, has consistently earned excellent financial performance ratings from Weiss Ratings and other independent financial ratings companies, and was named the Safest Bank in Texas in the New York Times best seller, Robert R. Prechter Jr.’s book “Conquer the Crash."