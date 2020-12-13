Building permits issued by the city of Tyler from Nov. 27-Dec. 3
COMMERCIAL
The city of Tyler issued a commercial building permit at 1325 E. Fifth St. will a job value of $700,000.
RESIDENTIAL
A duplex permit was issued in the Eaglewood subdivision at 5905 Eagle Nest 902 for a job value of $68,530.
A duplex permit was issued in the Eaglewood subdivision at 5905 Eagle Nest Blvd. 904 for a job value of $68,530.
A duplex permit was issued in the Eaglewood subdivision at 5905 Eagle Nest Blvd. 1102 for a job value of $67,410.
A duplex permit was issued in the Eaglewood subdivision at 5905 Eagle Nest Blvd. 1104 for a job value of $67,410.
A single family permit was issued at 914 E. Nutbush St.
A single family permit was issued in the Arellano Addition subdivision at 3533 Woodhue Drive.
A single family permit was issued in The Brooks at Cumberland Park subdivision at 9146 Teal Flight Way with a job value of $222,389.
A single family permit was issued in M.R. Turner Place subdivision at 3111 W. Jackson St.
A single family permit was issued in M.R. Turner Place subdivision at 3117 W. Jackson St.