Building permits issued by the city of Tyler from Jan. 15 to Jan. 28:
COMMERCIAL
A amusement/social/recreation permit was issued at the Tyler Industrial Park resubdivision at 1300 S Southwest Loop 323 with a job value of $800,000.
RESIDENTIAL
A single family permit was issued at Holly Heights subdivision at 1424 Dueling Oaks with a job value of $300,000.
A single family permit was issued at Edgefield subdivision at 816 W Morris St. with a job value of $140,000.
A single family permit was issued at The Ridge at the Woods subdivision at 4340 Lazy Creek Drive.
A single family permit was issued at North Lake Estates at the Crossing subdivision at 2932 Northlake Court with a job value of $1,404,000.
A single family permit was issued at The Tennis Homes at Oak Creek subdivision at 2615 Oak Creek Blvd with a job value of $400,000.
A single family permit was issued at Legacy Bend subdivision at 1313 Canopy Park with a job value of $750,000.
A single family permit was issued at Alamo Crossing subdivision at 1735 Alamo Crossing Road with a job value of $249,900.
A single family permit was issued at Alamo Crossing subdivision at 1645 Alamo Crossing Road with a job value of $246,900.
A single family permit was issued at Alamo Crossing subdivision at 1739 Alamo Crossing Road with a job value of $239,900.
A single family permit was issued at Alamo Crossing subdivision at 1731 Alamo Crossing Road with a job value of $209,900.
A single family permit was issued at 419 E Cedar St. with a job value of $120,000.
A single family permit was issued at Normandy South subdivision at 536 Eisenhower Drive with a job value of $199,000.
A single family permit was issued at Forest Ridge at the Crossing subdivision at 3017 Forest Trail with a job value of $535,000.
A single family permit was issued at The Havens subdivision at 6039 Havens Trail with a job value of $314,186.
A single family permit was issued at North Lake Estates at the Crossing at 2931 Northlake Court.
A single family permit was issued at Woldert Heights Third Addition subdivision at 609 W. 25th St.
A single family permit was issued at Radio Heights Addition subdivision at 508 E. Nutbush St.
A single family permit was issued at Cottage Park subdivision at 3756 Cottage Park Circle with a job value of $150,000.
A single family permit was issued at Cottage Park subdivision at 3752 Cottage Park Circle with a job value of $150,000.