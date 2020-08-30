The city of Tyler issued the following permits between Aug. 14-20 for new construction.
COMMERCIAL
A restaurant permit was issued in Independence Park subdivision at 13816 Highway 69 with a project value of $925,000.
A hospitals and institutions permit was issued in Oak Hills Place subdivision at 6589 Oak Hills Blvd. at 6589 Oak Hill Blvd. with a project value of $2,800,000.
A churches and other religious permit was issued at 606 Golden Road with a project value of $600,000.
An amusement/social/recreation permit was issued at 509 W. 32nd St. with a project value of $200,000.
A churches and other religious permit was issued in Tyler Industrial Park subdivision at 2441 Earl Campbell Parkway with a project value of $2,655,154
RESIDENTIAL
A single family permit was issued in Lakeside at the Crossing subdivision at 2812 Timber Cove.
A single family permit was issued in Forest Ridge at the Crossing subdivision at 3021 Forest Trail with a project value of $485,000.
A duplex permit was issued in K-G Addition subdivision at 912 Crosby St.
A duplex permit was issued in K-G Addition subdivision at 914 Crosby St.