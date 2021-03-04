Dozens of customers came either for drive-thru orders or carry-out options Thursday to celebrate the home of the original chicken sandwich coming to Jacksonville.
One of the latest additions to the Chick-fil-A franchise opened for business at the intersection of East Rusk Street and South Jackson Street.
The location is the former site of the Jacksonville Public Library, which is expected to reopen sometime this spring at the Norman Activity Center, located at 526 E. Commerce St.
Marybeth Wade is serving as the independent franchise owner and operator for the Chick-fil-A in Jacksonville. She has a 21-year-old career with Chick-fil-A.
“I joined Chick-fil-A as a team member in 1999, and I immediately fell in love with the great-tasting food and genuine hospitality,” Wade said. “I look forward to bringing that welcoming atmosphere to the Jacksonville community and making a positive impact on our team members and guests.”
The restaurant will employ about 100 full and part-time workers.
Wade, who grew up in Carrollton, frequently enjoyed Chick-fil-A, and her journey with the restaurant began when she applied for a part-time position at Chick-fil-A Trinity Mills in Carrollton. She wanted to earn money for a trip to Spain for spring break.
As an employee, she then earned leadership positions within the restaurant and even earned a Remarkable Futures scholarship from Chick-fil-A for her college tuition. The Chick-fil-A Carrollton introduced her to the idea of being an independent franchise owner.
After earning a bachelor’s degree in business marketing from the University of North Texas, Wade became a general manager at Chick-fil-A Rufe Snow in North Richland Hills, where she served the Ft. Worth community for eight years. She also participated in the Chick-fil-A Leadership Development Program, an immersive two-year leadership development experience for recent college graduates.
Wade was named the operator for Chick-fil-A at the Lufkin Mall in 2017, and she fell in love the small-town feel.
With her husband, Wade said she’s looking forward to continuing her career in East Texas at Chick-fil-A Jacksonville and building new relationships in the community. She hopes to mentor her team members and serve guests with Chick-fil-A’s signature hospitality.
Chick-fil-A Jacksonville also surprised 100 local heroes making an impact in Jacksonville with free Chick-fil-A for a year. Chick-fil-A will also donate $25,000 to Feeding America in honor of the opening. The funds be given out to partners in the greater Jacksonville area to fight against hunger.
Chick-fil-A Jacksonville is located at 502 S. Jackson St. with hours from 6:30 a.m. to 10 p.m.
The location will be for Chick-fil-A drive-thru, carry-out and mobile curbside service with delivery available shortly after its opening. Guests can use contactless ordering and payment through the Chick-fil-A mobile app or through online ordering.