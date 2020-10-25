7-Eleven under construction sold
TREK Investment Group in Austin has announced the sale of 7-Eleven in Tyler. Parker Carroll, CCIM and Connally Waight represented the buyer in the disposition of the 3,498 square foot convenience store and gas station. It boasts a brand new, 15-year lease with three, 5-year tenant renewal options, bringing the potential lease term to 30 years.
Walker, Martin make 2020 Texas Super Lawyers list
Trial lawyers and Martin Walker PC co-founders John F. (Jack) Walker III and Reid Martin have been selected to the list of 2020 Texas Super Lawyers.
Each attorney has been selected for his personal injury and medical malpractice work. Both Martin and Walker are Board Certified in Personal Injury Trial Law by the Texas Board of Legal Specialization.
“Jack understands how stressful, and often how scary, a client’s situation can be,” said Martin. “He wants our clients to know that they’ve got someone in their corner, and that’s evident in the way he fights for them in the courtroom. You couldn’t ask for a better advocate.”
“For the sorts of cases we take on, I couldn’t ask for a better partner than Reid,” said Walker. “To be able to sit with him, talk through a case, and find solutions that often aren’t obvious right at the start, is something I’m very thankful for. Not a day goes by that I’m not impressed by his work ethic and commitment.”