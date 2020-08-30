After flying around the world as a United States Air Force pilot, Dr. Justin Bartley is returning to East Texas to care for East Texans’ orthopedic needs.
Dr. Bartley graduated from Grand Saline High School as the valedictorian of his class. Following life in East Texas, he graduated top of his class from The United States Air Force Academy, where he received a bachelor’s degree in Mechanical Engineering. For several years, he served in the Air Force as a pilot, project manager, and research engineer before completing his medical degree from Texas A&M College of Medicine. During medical school, he conducted research at John’s Hopkins Applied Physics Laboratory involving the neural integration and development of a robotic upper extremity prosthetic limb as part of the DARPA funded Revolutionizing Prosthetics project. His work during residency earned him the Mid-America Orthopedic Association Senior Resident Education Grant. He finished his orthopedic surgery residency training at Scott and White Memorial Hospital and fellowship training in Sports Medicine & Shoulder Surgery at the University of Colorado. Throughout his medical career, he has actively participated in research and completed numerous publications and presentations.
“Of all the musculoskeletal conditions I treat, my preference is to exhaust all non-surgical treatments options before considering surgery. It’s humbling to treat athletes at all levels of competition and it’s a special experience to watch the healing process and witness athletes return to the sport they love. From the competitive athlete to the weekend warrior, my mission is to provide a consistent level of excellent service and compassionate care for all of my patients”.
Bartley enjoys CrossFit, biking, running, and spending time with friends and family. He is happy to bring his wife and sons back to East Texas, and for the opportunity to provide outstanding care to our community.
Southside Bank opens in Austin
Southside Bank has announced a branch opening Monday at The Domain in Austin. The new space located at 11815 Alterra Parkway, Ste. 100 is a relocation of the bank’s branch on North Mopac Expressway, which closed on Friday.
Southside Bank is a community-focused financial institution committed to providing personalized service and modern financial solutions. In addition to The Domain location, Southside Bank will continue to serve the Austin area at their branch located at 1250 S. Capital of Texas Hwy., Bldg. 1, Ste. 101.
“We are very excited to open our branch at The Domain and provide a modern banking experience at the premier destination to live, work and socialize in Austin,” said Jim Alfred, Central Texas Regional president for Southside Bank. “Southside Bank has the privilege of serving many of Austin’s top commercial real estate and home building customers who have experienced our dedication to excellence firsthand. We now look forward to expanding our reach to support even more of the great people and businesses of Central Texas.”
Both Southside Bank branches in Austin offer commercial banking and real estate lending, as well as mortgages and consumer banking services. A new Interactive Teller Machine (ITM) will be located outside of the Domain 10 building to provide an innovative customer experience with extended service hours. ITMs offer the convenience of an ATM with the added benefit of speaking with a live teller.
Southside Bank’s branch at The Domain will be open Monday-Thursday 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Friday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. For more information, please visit southside.com or call 512-340-0808.