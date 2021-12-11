Assumed names filed in Smith County from Nov. 29 to Dec. 3:
Robert Collin Mayo doing business as RCM Construction
Escobar Hermelando Flores doing business as Lando Flores Construction
Ty Miles Stayron doing business as TMS Archery
Maalesha Marie Jordan doing business as Digitally Marie
Tomas Vences doing business as Los Agaves
Brandon Joseph Lee doing business as Shalom Y’all Ministries
Shalindria Deshun Tate doing business as Shugzzz Sweet Treats and More
Anthony Voyles doing business as AV Trucking
Gabriel Cepeda doing business as All Seasons Remodeling
Kawanna Lerneshia Berry doing business as Candy Girl Candle & Body
Jesse Rutland Nelson doing business as Mt. Zion Church of God in Christ
Tristan Scott McBrayer doing business as TTX Customs
Tanisha Denise Bright doing business as Queen of Freight Services
Jerry Ennis Ford doing business as Easy Cleaning
Samantha Renee Obier doing business as PumpJaxe Urban Axe Throwing
Jose Luis Macias Martinez doing business as Macias Masonry Com
Callie McKay Loomis doing business as McKay’s Confections
Rangel Mojica doing business as J&R Landscaping Services
Isaiah Rashod Battee doing business as I L Lawncare Service
Dildra Seaton doing business as Widow Women In Distress Overcoming the Worst
Robbie Eugene Williams Jr. doing business as Williams Rental & Refurbishing
Dildra Seaton doing business as Corner Stone Family Church
Lamarcus Charles Taylor doing business as L T Clothing
Donny Ray Wright doing business as Roll N Out