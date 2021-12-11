Business names stock
Courtesy/Freepik via Pressfoto

Assumed names filed in Smith County from Nov. 29 to Dec. 3:

Robert Collin Mayo doing business as RCM Construction

Escobar Hermelando Flores doing business as Lando Flores Construction

Ty Miles Stayron doing business as TMS Archery

Maalesha Marie Jordan doing business as Digitally Marie

Tomas Vences doing business as Los Agaves

Brandon Joseph Lee doing business as Shalom Y’all Ministries

Shalindria Deshun Tate doing business as Shugzzz Sweet Treats and More

Anthony Voyles doing business as AV Trucking

Gabriel Cepeda doing business as All Seasons Remodeling

Kawanna Lerneshia Berry doing business as Candy Girl Candle & Body

Jesse Rutland Nelson doing business as Mt. Zion Church of God in Christ

Tristan Scott McBrayer doing business as TTX Customs

Tanisha Denise Bright doing business as Queen of Freight Services

Jerry Ennis Ford doing business as Easy Cleaning

Samantha Renee Obier doing business as PumpJaxe Urban Axe Throwing

Jose Luis Macias Martinez doing business as Macias Masonry Com

Callie McKay Loomis doing business as McKay’s Confections

Rangel Mojica doing business as J&R Landscaping Services

Isaiah Rashod Battee doing business as I L Lawncare Service

Dildra Seaton doing business as Widow Women In Distress Overcoming the Worst

Robbie Eugene Williams Jr. doing business as Williams Rental & Refurbishing

Dildra Seaton doing business as Corner Stone Family Church

Lamarcus Charles Taylor doing business as L T Clothing

Donny Ray Wright doing business as Roll N Out

 
 

