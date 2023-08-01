Cory Akin joins The Bucket Ministry as Director of Development
The Bucket Ministry, a nonprofit organization working to share God’s love through the gift of clean, safe, drinking water, announced today the addition of Cory Akin as Director of Development. Through this new role, Akin will lead the ministry’s fundraising efforts and donor engagement.
A graduate of Texas A&M, Akin comes to The Bucket Ministry with over 30-plus years in the defense industry. He previously served as Vice President of Military Finance for a major helicopter manufacturer and CFO for a mid-size defense firm working with private equity ownership.
Founder, Chief Storyteller and Director of The Bucket Ministry Christopher Beth said he is grateful to add Akin to the team.
“The Bucket Ministry has been blessed with tremendous growth over the last year, and we are grateful to add Cory to our team to steward the gifts we’ve been given to continue God’s mission around the world,” he said. “Cory’s extraordinary talents, passion and ministry heart make him an invaluable new member of our team.”
Despite working in the public sector, Akin’s heart has always leaned toward ministry. A current member of Flint Baptist Church outside of Tyler, he is an ordained deacon and has held various roles within the church body, including serving on committees, teaching Sunday School and being a member of the prayer team. He and his wife Shannon have been married 32 years and have three adult married children.
Akin said the is honored to be a part of The Bucket Ministry.
“I have been drawn to missions since my first vision trip to China in 2005,” he said. “I am honored to join The Bucket Ministry and have the opportunity to marry my financial expertise with my passion for serving the Lord. I look forward to growing the impact of this incredible ministry.”
The Bucket Ministry is a non-profit organization working to share God’s love through the gift of clean, safe, drinking water. Founded in 2012, The Bucket Ministry has worked in more than 20 countries with its goal of eventually expanding to everywhere in need of clean water and the Gospel of Jesus.
Altra Federal Credit Union nominations for Best Life Community Awards (BLCA) now open
Altra Federal Credit Union is now accepting member nominations for their Best Life Community Awards (BLCA) through August 15.
The member-driven initiative supports nonprofit organizations important to Altra members who have supported their nominee within the last twelve months with their time, talent, or treasure.
The nonprofit must be focused on one of six categories: Education (Pre-K through college), Cultural Enrichment, Health, Preserving or Restoring the Environment, Human Services and Strengthening Local Communities.
President and CEO for Altra Federal Credit Union Steve Koenen said he hopes the awards inspires those to continue to give back.
“We are proud to support the work of our members and nonprofits that are making a positive difference in our communities,” he said , “By awarding these grants, we hope to empower them to continue their impactful work and inspire others.”
Popular vote will determine the winner for the $10,000 Community Choice Award. Additional award amounts range from $2,500 to $7,500 and will be determined by a panel of judges. Five Altra employees will be rewarded based upon volunteerism and have a donation made to a nonprofit of their choosing.
Altra Federal Credit Union is a nationwide, full service cooperative financial institution with over 143,000 members and $2.7 billion in assets. They currently have 17 locations in seven states. Altra was founded in 1931 as Trane Federal Credit Union and is headquartered in Onalaska, WI.