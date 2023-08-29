Historic Tyler names executive director
The Historic Tyler Board of Directors voted Amanda Herterich as the organization’s new Executive Director. Herterich officially assumed her new role with Historic Tyler on Aug. 21.
Herterich joins Historic Tyler with an educational background in history, nonprofit professional experience, and a knowledge and love for preservation. She earned a BA in Art History from the UT Austin and an MA in History from Stephen F. Austin State University.
Herterich previously worked for SFASU as an adjunct instructor, for the Texas Historical Commission as an educator/interpreter, and for the Boys & Girls Club as a grant writer. She also gained hands-on preservation experience while working for HistoriCorps in Alaska, restoring CCC-era cabins in the Tongass National Forest.
Past Executive Director Ashley Washmon said she is excited about the future of Historic Tyler.
“Amanda brings much to the table with her enthusiasm for history and preservation. Her experience is an incredible asset and will help the organization further its mission,” she said. “She has fresh ideas to increase our community preservation footprint and champion the cause.”
Herterich said she is delighted to be leading the organization.
“For as long as I can remember I’ve been drawn to things of the past, especially the stories and experiences of people who came before me. Likewise, I was drawn to Historic Tyler because of its mission and commitment to preservation. Historic structures are tangible links that help us connect to the past and, if cared for, can still serve the people of today,” she said. “I hope to share my love of historic preservation with the Tyler community at-large and to convince others of the benefit of saving the places that matter.”
Austin Bank announces new positions
Jeff Austin III, chairman of the board at Austin Bank, announced that Patty Steelman has assumed the new position of Community Engagement Officer and Rachel French has been named Senior Vice President and Marketing Director.
Steelman, executive vice president, joined Austin Bank in October 1999 in the role of the bank’s first director of marketing and has remained in that position throughout her 24 years. During her tenure, the bank has experienced significant growth in both assets and physical locations.
“With the market expansion of the bank, it has been a strategic goal to strengthen the level of our community outreach,” Austin said. “Building upon the number of relationships Patty has nurtured in our Smith County market, her new role will allow that same level of attention to be extended to all the communities we serve.”
Steelman is a graduate of the American Bankers Association School of Marketing and Management at SMU and is a Certified Financial Marketing Professional (CFMP). Active in the community, she has served on numerous boards and committees.
Steelman currently serves on the Hospice of East Texas Board; the University of Texas Soules College of Business Advisory Council; Literacy Council of Tyler Ex-Officio, and is a member of Women’s Fund of Smith County. A longtime resident of Tyler, Steelman is a member of Green Acres Baptist Church.
“I have loved building the marketing department to what it is today and am excited to welcome Rachel. She brings an energy and wealth of experience that will continue to elevate the bank’s brand,” Steelman said. “I now have the opportunity to prioritize developing relationships across all of the bank’s market areas.”
French brings over 15 years of public relations, communications, advertising and marketing experience to her role as director of marketing with Austin Bank.
“Rachel has a passion for cultivating relationships. Her ability to listen and understand the needs of the customer, as well as her strategic thinking and communication skills, have been instrumental in her success,” said Austin representative Russ Gideon. “We are fortunate to have Rachel’s leadership as we continue to implement our new branding and marketing strategies.”
French holds a bachelor’s degree in journalism from The University of North Texas. She began her career in advertising sales with a Condé Nast Publication firm in Dallas. A few years later, she launched her public relations career with Neiman Marcus Group, which led her to Seattle, WA where she helped launch the first retail location in the Pacific Northwest.
After almost a decade with Neiman Marcus, French returned to Dallas where she led all retail marketing efforts for NorthPark Center and then to California as head of marketing with Simon Property Group in Silicon Valley.
Most recently, French has worked in the healthcare and academic industry, serving as the Executive Director of Marketing for The University of Texas at Tyler.
French and her husband, Robert, live in Longview with their four children. She will office out of the bank’s Longview Oak Forest location at 911 NW Loop 281.