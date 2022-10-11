ETCOG names dylan savage employee of the year
The East Texas Council of Governments named its Employee of the Year as Dylan Savage, who has served with ETCOG for five years on the Regional Technology Solutions Team.
“Dylan has always gone above and beyond to serve colleagues and external customers to the very best of his ability. He always executes his job with attention to high professional standards as one would expect,” said David Cleveland, ETCOG Executive Director. “In addition, he always blends great service with exceptional kindness and enthusiasm. We are both blessed and fortunate to have him on the ETCOG tam.”
When nominations take place, ETCOG has characteristics to consider: Display a positive attitude, an open mind, and a willingness to make changes; communicate and serve customers/sub-contractors/co-workers effectively and efficiently; perform to the best of his/her ability, giving 110%; and recognize and act when a fellow employee needs assistance.
In the employee of the year nomination ballot, a co-worker said, “(Dylan) is always cheerful while meeting everyone’s needs. He does have an open mind, a willingness to solve whatever problem you are having with a very kind and attentive spirit listening to your issues thoroughly and attentively and considering your solutions going out of the box to resolve your issue.”
Savage is also known for his positive attitude, quick response, and humorous personality. His diverse technology skills have helped ETCOG and agencies across the region accomplish tasks and improve safety practices.
“It was an honor to be nominated and recognized with this award,” Savage said. “I’m very thankful for the career I have at ETCOG. It’s a great place to work with great people.”
BBB to host Shred Day in Jacksonville
The Better Business Bureau Serving Central East Texas will have a Shred Day from 9 a.m. to noon at the UT Health Olympic Center, 501 S. Ragsdale in Jacksonville.
The event will allow residents to have their documents destroyed for free.
The event is being held in partnership with Ark-La-Tex Shredding Co. Inc. and the City of Jacksonville.
Tyler police department celebrates 2 promotions
On Thursday, Sept. 29, Tyler Police Department celebrated two promotions.
Sgt. Adam Tarrant was promoted to Lieutenant and will be the commander of evening shift patrol.
Det. Garret Martin was promoted to Sergeant and will be a supervisor in the Patrol Division.
“We want to congratulate them on this spectacular achievement in their careers!” the department said in a Facebook post.
Smith County commissioner honored by ETCOG
Smith County Precinct 4 Commissioner JoAnn Hampton was honored Thursday by the East Texas Council of Governments when it named a conference room after her.
Hampton has served on the ETCOG Board of Directors and the Executive Committee for a total of 19 years. She is retiring from the office of Commissioner of Precinct 4, of which she has served since 2003, at the end of her term, on Dec. 31.
A conference room in the ETCOG building in Kilgore was named the “JoAnn Hampton Conference and Awards Room.”
“This is a great day for East Texas,” ETCOG Executive Director David Cleveland said to a group of family, friends and co-workers. “We’re recognizing excellence in service and applauding their dedicated service.”
Retired Rusk County Commissioner Bill Hale was also honored during the dedication ceremony. The “Bill Hale Conference and Training Room” was renamed in his honor.
Cleveland said both commissioners have servant’s hearts.
Commissioner Hampton served on the ETCOG Board from 1996-1998, when she was a Tyler City Councilwoman. She served again as Smith County Commissioner from 2005 to the present. She also served as Chairwoman of the Executive Committee in 2010-2011, as well as served on several subcommittees.
Cleveland thanked Hampton for her 19 years of dedicated service.
“She has really been a positive force over the last 19 years,” he said. “It’s going to be really sad to see you go.”
Several officials offered kind words about Commissioner Hampton, including the Camp County Judge, Mayor of Rusk and other ETCOG officials; Rev. Ralph Caraway Sr., who will soon take her place as Commissioner; Rev. Orenthia Mason; and Smith County Pre-Trial Release Director Gary Pinkerton.
Dr. Gary Goodfried retires after 38 years in practice
Azalea Orthopedics & Sports Medicine is announcing the retirement of Dr. Gary Goodfried after 38 years in practice.
Goodfried’s retirement will be effective Dec. 31. Goodfried will continue doing elective total knee arthroplasty through mid-October, and elective total hip arthroplasty through mid-November.
Goodfried thanks all of his patients for entrusting him with their care.
Goodfried’s training includes a medical degree from The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio, an internship in General Surgery at St. Vincent’s Hospital, Portland, Oregon and an Orthopedic residency in Orthopedic Surgery at The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio.
As a long-standing member of the Smith County Medical Association, Goodfried is a fixture in the Texas and East Texas orthopedic community.