Here’s a look at commercial and large residential building permits issued by the city of Tyler for March 3-9:
Horizon Retail Construction Inc., 5415 S. Broadway Avenue, commercial remodel/renovation, $49,480
Crossland Construction Company, 7003 S. Broadway Avenue, commercial remodel/renovation, $2,534,491
Better Built Enterprises Inc., 2025 S. Southwest Loop 323, commercial renovation/remodel, $1,100,000
RA Teal Construction LLC., 6461 Old Jacksonville Highway, commercial remodel/renovation, $157,000
VPS, 7003 S. Broadway Avenue, commercial addition, $200,000
The Scates Group, 1020 Asher Way Suite 100, commercial finish out, $128,000
The Scates Group, 1020 Asher Way Suite 200, commercial finish out, $100,000
Ogle Construction LLC., 4413 Crestridge Court, new residential, $400,000
Larue Construction Inc., 6101 S. Broadway Avenue Suite 110, commercial finish out, $43,000
Payne Mechanical Services Inc., 100 Rice Road, commercial mechanical alterations, $87,450
Wellborn Mechanical Services, 509 W. Douglas Boulevard, commercial mechanical alterations, $15,000
Maddox Services, 6552 Emory Court, commercial mechanical alterations, $4,380
Maddox Services, 706 Becky Drive, commercial mechanical alterations, $4,338
Aire Service of Smith Co., 1101 E. Southeast Loop 323, commercial mechanical alterations, $30,773
Engineering Excellence, 4249 S. Broadway Avenue, commercial mechanical alterations, $4,000
Pro-Tech Services, 1118 S. Wall Avenue, commercial mechanical alterations, $3,000