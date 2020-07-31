A popular cheesecake shop well-known in the Canton and Mineola areas will be coming to Tyler soon.
Bryan’s Cheesecakes will be open next to the Southside Bank on South Beckham Avenue in early August, owner Bryan Mendez said.
Mendez said Tyler residents are great customers and he’s very excited to bring a location to Tyler.
He said the shop began in Canton at First Mondays about four years ago. He then opened a commercial kitchen in Mineola that later expanded to dine-in services as well. The shop in Mineola then moved next door to the historic Select Theater.
In the Tyler location, the Dinner Table will provide pre-made sandwiches and wraps. The shop will also have a full barista serving coffee and smoothies, Mendez said.
Bryan’s Cheesecakes in Tyler will be open Monday through Thursday from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Friday and Saturday from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. The shop will be closed on Sunday.
Mendez said he used to work at Tyler ISD and he’s excited to return to the city.
“It’s a super city with a lot of good folks,” he said. “I like Tyler. There’s a lot of good stuff happening here.”