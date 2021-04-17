Brookshire Grocery Co. is extending its discount programs through May 4 for senior citizens and critical and emergency service providers at all of its stores.
The discounts are available at Brookshire’s, Super 1 Foods, Spring Market and Fresh by Brookshire’s. BGC has offered both discount programs since March last year.
The senior discount is a 5% daily discount for and it is available upon request for customers age 60 or older with valid ID. BGC strongly encourages the first two hours of operation to be reserved as a dedicated time for senior citizens and critical and emergency service providers.
There is also a 5% daily discount on store brand products for critical and emergency service providers. This discount is available for all emergency first responders (EMS, fire department and law enforcement officers), hospital personnel, and active-duty military (including National Guard and Military Reserve).
To receive the discount, critical and emergency service providers must present an active first responder, hospital or military identification or name badge at checkout.
The store brand discount applies to Brookshire’s, Super 1 Foods and Spring Market branded products, along with Goldenbrook, Pure Harmony, Top Care, Simply Done, Paws, Tippy Toes, Full Circle, CharKing, Wide Awake Coffee Co., Over the Top, That’s Smart and Culinary Tours. Some exclusions apply and may not be combined with other discount offers.