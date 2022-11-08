In November 2012 , Smith County voters approved the selling of beer and wine for off-premise consumption for the first time since 1940. Shortly after, beer coolers and wine aisles showed up in grocery and convenience stores.

SMITH COUNTY — This November marks 10 years since retail beer and wine sales were legalized in Smith County.

Prior to this, Smith County residents had to travel outside the county for alcohol or it was sold illegally from inside people's homes, according to the Smith County Sheriff's Office.

Scott Martinez, Tyler Economic Development Council president and CEO, said it's made a positive economic impact thanks to the sales numbers that come from beer and wine.

