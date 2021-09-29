7-Eleven now operates 19 stores in the Tyler area, including what the company said is the area's first Laredo Taco Company.
Twelve stores are located in Tyler, with additional stores operating in other East Texas towns, including in Chandler, Lindale, Whitehouse, Brownsboro, Mineola and Grand Saline. All stores offer Exxon or Mobil fuel.
The area’s first Laredo Taco Company is located inside the 4,714-square-foot 7-Eleven store at 4300 S. Broadway Ave. It offers indoor dining including a window bar with stool seating.
"Laredo Taco Company, the convenience retailer's quick-serve Mexican food restaurant, is famous for its tacos served on flour tortillas made from scratch each day in on-site kitchens," information from the company said. "Tacos and meals include specialties not always seen in Mexican fast-food chains, such as chorizo, carne asada, carnitas, breakfast tacos made with hand-cracked eggs, and the newest item on the menu, protein-packed bowls. Each restaurant has a salsa bar where customers can spice up their meal, including a wide selection of on-site, daily prepared salsas and pico de gallo."
7-Eleven customers can get fresh-brewed cofffee and coffee house drinks. the famous Slurpee and Big Gulp drinks, Big Bite hot dogs, hot pizza and chicken wings, fresh salads and sandwiches, baked-in-store cookies and pastries including award-winning 7-Select private brand items.
Touchscreen machines brew custom hot coffee drinks such as lattes, cappuccinos, and espresso shots. Hot coffee drinks are made bean to cup, meaning coffee beans are ground each time a cup is brewed.
Coffee customers can customize their hot or cold coffee drinks with flavored syrups, creamers, sweeteners, and toppings at no additional charge.
7-Eleven re-entered the Tyler market in the summer of 2020 after acquiring 17 stores. The company said it will expand its footprint in the future.