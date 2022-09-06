With a mission to make students and parents smile early in the morning, a Bullard Elementary teacher is making a difference bright and early during drop-off traffic time every Friday.
Kayla Allen, gifted and talented teacher at Bullard Elementary, dresses up every week for her morning traffic duty with a variety of costumes for students and parents.
On Friday, she dressed up as the Queen of England, while other costumes have included a street cone, Christmas tree, and a dinosaur, among others.
“I just like seeing their faces smile on Fridays because you know early in the morning everyone is kind of grumpy so it's been fun,” she said.
Allen has been teaching at Bullard Elementary for 10 years, with eight years coming in fourth-grade math.
Dressing up with costumes has not always been a thing, but it all started last year when she volunteered to direct traffic, she said.
“Last year I was assigned morning duty outside in the car drop-off line. At the beginning of the year, we noticed a traffic backup where two of our schools' car lines intersect at a three-way stop. I volunteered to direct the traffic for a few days to help get it moving. It turned into a full-time position,” she said.
Once holding that position in the morning, Bullard Principal Jenny Kasson told her about a traffic costume at Target that she saw, which was an automatic purchase for Allen.
“It was my first costume. It was a hit with the kids and the parents - many who come through the carline with grumpy faces early in the morning started smiling on costume day - which is Friday. The kids roll their windows down and wave on Fridays now and are disappointed if I'm not dressed up,” she said. “I purchased a few costumes, but I have some generous friends and neighbors who have loaned me several. The traffic cone is a crowd favorite and comes out often.”
Fourth grade student, Lawson Tutt, said the dinosaur is his favorite costume and loves the concept of Allen dressing up.
“It's cool that she does that for the kids and tries to be funny. It helps if someone is scared to go to school. Her costumes always make my mom smile,” he said.
Kasson mentioned that as a principal of the campus she loves that Allen is finding a way for parents and students to have fun while being the car line.
“Directing traffic each morning wasn't a duty that was assigned to Mrs. Allen. However, at the beginning of the school year, as Mrs. Allen was helping in the car line, she saw a need to assist parents to navigate the intersection between the elementary campus and the primary campus. This was such a huge help and allowed the lines to flow much smoother,” she said. “Mrs. Allen offered to make this her new duty spot each morning. The car line might not be parents' favorite part of the day (our lines can be long), but by having some fun we hope we make it a little better.”
She also mentioned that Allen’s costumes have become an added reason to be excited to attend school for students.
“We want our students to be excited to come to school each day, and having some fun in our car line is just one way we can help with this. The other staff members who are in our car line in the mornings also join in from time to time and dress up as well. They play music as they greet the students,” she said. “We want our students to know we are happy to see them each morning and they are important to us.”