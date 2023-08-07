Editor's Note: This is part of a series of stories highlighting private school leaders in East Texas. Read more here.
Heading into his second year as principal of Bishop Thomas K. Gorman Catholic School, John Kimec finds the words of Saint Paul fitting with the mission.
“(He) says, ‘if it came all to all, so I could serve at least some’ and I would like to think what makes Gorman so unique is that we strive to be all things to all people,” Kimec said.
The Home of the Crusaders aims to be home for all who enter and, in accordance with their motto, “Seek Wisdom Through Truth and Charity.”
“The mission of the church is to bring the gospel to everybody,” Kimec said. “So, we want to work to make sure there's a place for them to be here. Everyone can have a home here.”
Founded as Tyler Catholic High School, the school opened on Sept. 2, 1958 with dedication ceremonies on Oct. 5, 1958 with Bishop Thomas Keiley Gorman presiding. In 1970, the school was renamed in his honor, according to the school's website.
The school has continued to be a leader in Catholic education since its beginnings. In 1998, Bishop Gorman became the first school in East Texas to be named a U.S. Department of Education Blue Ribbon Exemplary School, according to the school's website. Bishop Gorman became one of only eight Catholic high schools in the United States to be selected five times in a row to the Catholic High School Honor Roll, and it has remained on the Honor Roll every year since 2004, the school's website states. Selection criteria include demonstrated commitment to academic excellence, Catholic identity, and civic preparation.
The vision of Bishop Thomas K. Gorman Catholic School is to prepare and form future saints and missionaries, and its mission is to graduate young men and women of well-formed Catholic Christian character, virtue, holiness, and living faith who serve every segment of civil and ecclesial society with excellence.
According to Kimec, his role as principal is to promulgate the mission and the vision to form saints and missionaries to serve all segments of the civil and ecclesial society.
“We do this through the curriculum, through programming with the people that come on board to be part of the team,” he said. “For the opportunities that we present for our students, all of which are geared toward shaping their worldview of one that has an enthusiasm and a vibrance for life and then to take what they've had, what they've learned and then share that with others.”
Bishop Gorman serves grades six through 12 and, on average, has about 230 students enrolled.
“That’s where we ended last year and I think we're gonna be really close to that again ... this year,” Kimec said. No matter the number, "we just want to continue to serve and make a difference in whatever capacity we can," he added.
Sitting on the 30 acres of the main campus are the Saints Peter and Paul Chapel, Holy Family Library McCallum Stadium, Haddad Gym, Brodnax Family Crusader Center and Milam Joseph Center. The campus also has baseball and softball fields, tennis courts and a master’s garden.
As his looks toward his second year, Kimec doesn’t find Bishop Gorman needs a lot of changing.
“It's a matter of taking what's already here, what people have been doing here since the school's founding and growing with it,” Kimec said. “We're entering year 65 and just growing it out even more. We’re constantly looking at things being centered around curriculum and programming and how we can offer more so we can serve more people.”
Kimec was announced as the new principal of Bishop Gorman last May, bringing in 18 years of experience, with 15 of those as an administrator, serving in both principal and superintendent positions at Catholic schools in Minnesota and Illinois.
He is a graduate of St. Mary’s University in Winona, Minnesota, with a bachelor of arts degree in psychology. He has also earned a master of arts degree in curriculum and instruction from St. Mary’s and holds certifications in School Administration and Teacher Evaluation.
Kimec said he has been impressed with how alums stay well connected with the school.
“It's been really neat to see what the graduates have accomplished,” he said. “They truly have a strong love for their school… very close connection to their alma mater.”
According to Kimec, many of the Bishop Gorman graduates have gone on to find success as doctors, lawyers and even in military services.
“They're getting into some of the finest colleges and universities across the country and they want to see their school thrive,” he said.
For Kimec, landing the position of principal at the renowned Catholic school is nothing short of a "great blessing."
“I have to kind of pinch myself sometimes,” Kimec said. “It's a really neat place to be… and my whole family has enjoyed the community and Texas as well. It’s such a great joy.”