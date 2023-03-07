Canton’s Nathan Parker is the Tyler Morning Telegraph Pitcher of the Week, and Van’s Caden Rowe is the Hitter of the Week for games played Feb. 27-March 4.
In a week of outstanding pitching performances, Parker was perfect.
Parker, a sophomore, threw a seven-inning perfect game in Canton’s 2-0 win over Pittsburg. Along with not allowing a single baserunner, Parker struck out 10 batters.
Rowe, a sophomore, was 10-for-12 (.833) with five RBIs, four runs, two walks and five stolen bases.
In other outstanding performances in the area last week (nominated by coaches):
Pitching
Tyler High senior Ja’Davion Lacy pitched five shutout innings, allowing one hit with 11 strikeouts against Newton.
Whitehouse senior Ethan Stone allowed one run on one hit with four strikeouts and one walk in six innings. He has a 0.50 ERA in 14 innings this season. Junior Michael Dudolski allowed no runs on six hits with seven strikeouts and a walk in seven innings. He has an ERA of 0.79 with 26 strikeouts in 17 innings. Sophomore Winn Harriss allowed one run on six hits with seven strikeouts in seven innings.
Cumberland Academy’s Tristan Byford threw a no-hitter and struck out 14 batters against Broaddus.
Martin’s Mill’s Austin Curtis threw a no-hitter with 10 strikeouts and one walk in four innings against Winona. Curtis had a string of eight straight strikeouts.
Brownsboro’s Carson Dingler pitched a five-inning no-hitter with six strikeouts and five walks against West Rusk.
Van sophomore Grady Baetz was 1-0, allowing no runs on three hits with six strikeouts and a 0.00 ERA in five innings.
Rains senior Eric Bacon picked up a win and allowed no runs on one hit with 15 strikeouts and one walk in seven innings against Athens.
Hawkins senior pitcher Braden Adams picked up a win and allowed one earned run on two hits with 16 strikeouts in seven innings.
Hitting
Whitehouse’s Jermod McCoy was 8-for-15 (.533) with a home run, six RBIs, three stolen bases and four runs. Braden Bean was 5-for-14 (.357) with two home runs and six RBIs from the nine-hole. JJ Idrogo was 8-for-17 (.470) with 12 runs and six stolen bases.
Cumberland Academy’s Braylon Nuon hit .682 with five RBIs.
Brownsboro’s Brice Hudler hit .636 with seven hits, six runs and five RBIs. The Bears went 4-0 in the Lindale Tournament. Landon Hatton hit .625 with five hits, three runs and four RBIs. Jaxyn Rogers hit .308 with four hits, four runs, seven RBIs and a grand slam.
Van sophomore Landon Smith was 9-for-17 (.529) with a double, two triples, two home runs, eight RBIs, nine runs, three walks and two stolen bases.
Rains junior Zach Sheppard was 8-for-10 (.800) with a double, a triple, five RBIs and two runs.
Frankston junior Walker McCann had two wins, allowing two earned runs with 19 strikeouts and three walks in 9.2 innings.
Hawkins senior Julian Frazier was 5-for-7 (.714) with five hits, a double and four RBIs.
———
East Texas teams ranked in the latest Texas High School Baseball Coaches Association rankings are Whitehouse 7 in 5A; Carthage 4, Bullard 7 and Spring Hill 10 in 4A; Central Heights 3 in 3A; and Douglass 7 in 2A. Also receiving votes were Pleasant Grove in 4A; Diboll in 3A; and Frankston, Joaquin and Kerens in 2A.
East Texas teams ranked in the latest Diamond Pro/Texas High School Baseball rankings are Hallsville 13 and Whitehouse 16 in 5A; Carthage 3, Bullard 9, Spring Hill 10, Pleasant Grove 11, Lufkin Hudson 18, Canton 21 and Liberty-Eylau 22 in 4A; Central Heights 4, Diboll 9, Hooks 18 and White Oak 19 in 3A; Douglass 5, Kerens 6, Joaquin 10, Frankston 17 and Rivercrest 18 in 2A; and Union Hill 9 in 1A.
To nominate players, coaches can send nominations to sports@tylerpaper.com by noon each Tuesday.