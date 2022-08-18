One thing most Tyler residents agree on is the need for traffic improvements.

The city began actively working on a strategy to fix safety and flow concerns in 2019 when the city engineering services department authorized a study to investigate the city's core system used to monitor and operate the transportation network. This helped develop an implementation plan to update and modernize the transportation system.

After needs were identified, an Intelligent Transportation System (ITS) 10-year master plan was initiated with a goal to provide more reliable work commutes or less stressful drives down busy roads such as Broadway Avenue.

Now, the city is gearing up to enter Year 3 of the multiphase plan. Some of the main objectives are to upgrade signal control equipment on priority corridors, implement performance measures, and optimize timing for various priority intersections, according to the city's ITS Implementation Plan.

Years 1 and 2 included replacement of the school zone flasher system, installment of communications at key intersections, optimized timing for some priority intersections, synchronized signals at 15 priority locations and other updates and maintenance.

While the first year focused on school zones and some high priority intersections, the second year put attention on Broadway and Beckham Avenues, according to the ITS plan.

This third year is expected to focus on improving traffic on Loop 323 and Front Street. Fifteen more traffic signals throughout the city will also be synchronized.

As part of the plan, in its current budget proposal for the upcoming fiscal year the city wants to spend $9.48 million in street and traffic improvements, funded in the budget and half-cent sales tax fund.

This includes more than $2 million in projects to be paid for by the quality street commitment fund and $7.4 million in improvements to be funded by the half-cent sales tax fund in FY23.

Some projects funded through the half-cent sales tax fund that aim to improve traffic flow and overall road safety include implementation of Phase 3 of the traffic signal modernization program. Other projects include:

Widening of New Copeland Road between Shiloh Road and East Rieck Road to allow for a dedicated center turn lane to improve safety,

Traffic signal reconstruction at West Gentry Parkway and West Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard

Traffic signal inventory

Study for recommendations and routes to improve mobility in South Tyler by looking at roadway improvements and transportation system connectivity

“Modernizing our traffic system and keeping pedestrians safe are at the top of our list when it comes to streets and traffic,” City Manager Edward Broussard said. “These projects allow connectivity while the city continues to grow and develop and give our staff the equipment and infrastructure needed to safely and efficiently manage traffic operations.”

The funds in projects to be paid for by the quality street commitment fund budget includes $585,000 for repairs and upkeep of 14 miles of historic brick streets and $1.3 million for seal coat and crack seal work on 25 lane miles of city streets. There is also $165,000 being set aside in the proposed budget for public alleyway improvements.

“This year was the first time the city budgeted funds for public alley improvements,” Assistant City Manager Heather Nick said. “We have projects planned that will be completed by the end of this fiscal year. The funds proposed for 2023 will build on the program.”

The proposed Fiscal Year 2022-2023 Annual Work Plan of the Half-Cent Sales Tax Program will fund $500,000 in pedestrian improvements plus neighborhood connection projects in the amount of $1.5 million are planned for East Hankerson Street and North Tennaha Avenue.

The East Hankerson project will improve safety for students at Bell Elementary School where children were walking on a dilapidated wooden bridge installed by the residents in the neighborhood to get to and from school.

The Half-Cent Sales Tax Board opened their annual work plan for public comments on Aug. 9. Residents will have until Oct. 17 to provide comments on the Fiscal Year 2022-2023 Annual Work Plan of the Half-Cent Sales Tax Program.

The proposed Fiscal Year 2022-2023 Annual Work Plan is available on the city's website or can be picked up during normal business hours in the City of Tyler Engineering Department located at 511 W. Locust St. Residents can provide comments on any or all of the projects by calling (903) 531-1126, through the city's website, or by mail to City of Tyler, Half-Cent Sales Tax Manager, 511 W. Locust St., Tyler, TX 75710.

Opportunities for public input on the proposed budget are available by attending one of two council meetings at Tyler City Hall, 212 N. Bonner Ave., on the following dates:

Wednesday, Aug. 24 at 9 a.m.

Wednesday, Sept. 14 at 9 a.m.

Final adoption of the budget is scheduled for 9 a.m. at the Sept. 14 meeting at Tyler City Hall.

To view the entire budget presentation, proposed tax rate and property tax calculator, or the city's full 10-year traffic modernization plan, visit cityoftyler.org.